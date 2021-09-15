Expo 2020 Dubai: Official pizza provider to give away 50 free tickets daily
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket.
The official ‘pizza provider’ of Expo 2020 Dubai will give away 50 free tickets to the mega event every day.
Alamar Foods, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in the MENAP region, said the tickets would be given away with orders at any store in the UAE till March 31, 2022. The winning orders would be chosen at random.
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket.
The restaurant — which was announced as the official pizza provider for the event on Wednesday — will serve freshly made pizzas directly from its outlet at the Opportunity Pavilion, when the doors open to the World’s Greatest Show on October 1.
Expo 2020 will welcome 192 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai for 182 days.
Tickets to the mega event are already available for purchase. A single-entry ticket costs Dh95, while a six-month pass is sold for Dh495.
Multi-day tickets are priced at Dh195, offering unrestricted access for 30 consecutive days.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Official Expo pizza provider to give away 50 free ...
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Policy launched to regulate artificial...
It lays down the ethical requirements and defines the main roles and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or -ve PCR test must to visit...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New govt entity to enhance family life in...
It will determine the needs of families and propose legislation. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Official Expo pizza provider to give away 50 free ...
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket. READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022