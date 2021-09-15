Expo 2020 Dubai: Official pizza provider to give away 50 free tickets daily

Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket.

The official ‘pizza provider’ of Expo 2020 Dubai will give away 50 free tickets to the mega event every day.

Alamar Foods, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in the MENAP region, said the tickets would be given away with orders at any store in the UAE till March 31, 2022. The winning orders would be chosen at random.

The restaurant — which was announced as the official pizza provider for the event on Wednesday — will serve freshly made pizzas directly from its outlet at the Opportunity Pavilion, when the doors open to the World’s Greatest Show on October 1.

Expo 2020 will welcome 192 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai for 182 days.

Tickets to the mega event are already available for purchase. A single-entry ticket costs Dh95, while a six-month pass is sold for Dh495.

Multi-day tickets are priced at Dh195, offering unrestricted access for 30 consecutive days.