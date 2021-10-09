Expo 2020 Dubai: Now, use Emirates boarding pass to avail freebies, discounts
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens
Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is offering more offers for all its UAE citizens and residents.
By showing their boarding pass, Emirates' customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame. The Emirates boarding pass also enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.
Dubai is the place to be this winter season with an exciting calendar of world-class culture and sports events, including the Expo 2020. Expo 2020 visitors above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and non-vaccinated visitors should hold a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.
Emirates' current special promotions include:
Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers in the UAE, anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations from Dubai.
Travelling with Emirates
Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.
The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.
Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai: For the first time in World Expo history,...
Chadian pavilion to guide visitors through country’s diverse... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Now, use Emirates boarding pass...
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistan to exceed $31 billion remittances target
Foreign exchange inflows may hit $70 billion in 2021-22 on rising... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Africa well represented in Expo for first time:...
Chadian pavilion to guide visitors through country’s diverse... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Use Emirates boarding pass to get freebies, ...
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood: Film producer's house, office, raided...
Narcotics Control Bureau raid Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai properties READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?