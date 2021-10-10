Expo 2020 Dubai: Mexico pavilion's facade was woven by 200 female artisans
The corridors of the Latin-American pavilion feature presentations on huge 3D screens to show Mexico's picturesque nature and its ecological diversity
The Mexican pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the authenticity of Mexican culture and heritage and reflects the important role of women in Mexican society.
In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (Wam), Martha Jaramillo, commissioner-general of the Mexican pavilion at Expo, said: "The facade of the Mexican pavilion was woven by 200 Mexican artisans from the Jalisco region in the north-east of Mexico," pointing out that this artwork is a "symbol that embodies the importance and expression of Mexican women's role and ingenuity in traditional design."
The corridors of the Latin-American pavilion include presentations on huge 3D screens to show the ecological diversity and the picturesque nature that Mexico is famous for.
In turn, Francisco Garduño, staff coordinator at the pavilion, explained that the venue includes the civilisation of the Maya in one of its halls, one of the most important civilisations from which the Mexicans descend, and it dates back to more than 4,000 years.
The visitor will indulge in a different sensory experience from the rest of the pavilions. He added that the visitor will also learn about Mexican cuisines, spices and nature that Mexico enjoys.
