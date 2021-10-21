Expo 2020 Dubai: Mega fair turns into celestial stage for Space Week
Outdoor night time light festival Kaleidoscope combines the beauty of photography, light and visual arts.
A stellar cast of planetary-inspired light sculptures, art projections and installations are illuminating the Expo 2020 Dubai site this week, as stunning outdoor night time light festival Kaleidoscope celebrates Space Week.
Kaleidoscope is harnessing the beauty of photography, light and visual arts to powerfully connect with Expo 2020’s Space Week, with Instagram-worthy installations that have already proved a hit with visitors, offering a self-guided interstellar-inspired experience that includes social-distancing provisions.
Also read:
>> Top 5 things kids can check out during the long weekend
>> Space debris has reached alarming proportions, experts say
Grant Reid, Vice President, Events and Entertainment, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Through Kaleidoscope, we are showcasing dynamic programming and the power of human connection. This week, as the world comes together at Expo 2020 Dubai to collaborate for humanity’s sustainable expansion into space, our light show is highlighting how cooperation can inspire a better future for everyone on Earth.”
On Thursday, the Sun Stage in the Opportunity District today (October 21) at 1730 and 1830, Kaleidoscope’s light projections provided an otherworldly backdrop to musical theatre performance The Sun! The Star!, in which the Sun was the star of the show.
A festival of giant glowing planet installations entitled Mars and Earth can be seen at Al Forsan Park until Saturday, as Expo 2020’s Space Week hosts astronauts, thought-leaders and other space experts to spotlight the latest innovations in space research and travel, providing a platform to discuss critical issues.
Across all 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring nights, Kaleidoscope is bringing to life the Expo 2020 site, illuminating incredible structures designed by superstars of the architecture world – such as Asif Khan, Foster + Partners, Grimshaw, and Hopkins Architects – as well as Expo’s landscaped public areas.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Mega fair turns into celestial...
Outdoor night time light festival Kaleidoscope combines the beauty of ... READ MORE
-
News
T20 World Cup: UAE businessman gives away free...
Anis Sajan gave his staff members 100 tickets for the India-Pakistan... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Top 5 things kids can check out this...
Children can indulge in storytelling, history and other fun... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan Pavilion attracts over 100,...
The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai: It’s like floating in the clouds,...
The entire ride lasts for 38 minutes READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan Pavilion attracts over 100,...
The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Top 5 things kids can check out this...
Children can indulge in storytelling, history and other fun... READ MORE
-
News
UAE businessman gives away free T20 tickets to...
Anis Sajan gave his staff members 100 tickets for the India-Pakistan... READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end