Expo 2020 Dubai: Health authority completes medical preparations at venue
Venue to have on-site medical service stations providing round-the-clock emergency care, including Covid screening
The Expo 2020 site will have a network of medical service stations that provide round-the-clock emergency care. It will also have a Covid-19 screening centre on-site.
This came as the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has completed preparations for the mega event that begins its six-month run on October 1.
PCR Covid-19 tests are mandatory for unvaccinated visitors to Expo 2020. Authorities had earlier announced that a five-lane PCR testing facility and a centre that can perform 10,000 tests per day have been set up at the site. Results of the tests will be issued within four hours.
Awadh Al Ketbi, director-general of the DHA, said the UAE has set an example for the world in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes prevention, patient care and “accelerated recovery”.
“This success highlights the UAE’s capabilities in overcoming challenges, the robust capacity of its advanced healthcare sector, and efficiency in tackling emergency situations and evolving developments,” he said.
The authority has “mobilised its human capital, harnessed its capabilities, equipment and technology to provide a highly advanced care system, high quality services and a safe environment for all Expo participants and visitors”, he added.
The medical care network provided by the DHA for Expo 2020 is not only limited to the venue of the event but also extends to a large group of hospitals and specialised medical centres, both government and private.
The top official also said that the DHA has been a part of the Expo journey from the beginning. “It established a medical clinic and provided round-the-clock medical services for all workers of the Expo during its construction phase.”
-
News
Director Nahla Al Fahad says UAE women are...
Emirati movie maker and key Expo figure astounded by the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Health authority completes...
Venue to have on-site medical service stations providing round-the-... READ MORE
-
News
UAE ready to counter cyber threats, official says
Head of Cyber Security highlights role played by individuals in... READ MORE
-
News
IGCF: Arab youth icon makes bold appeal for change
The artist calls for building resilience and skills to overcome... READ MORE
-
News
Expat wins Dh777,777 in raffle draw 10 days...
The expat said he buys raffle tickets regularly, but has never won a... READ MORE
-
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US...
Some currency dealers have blamed the outflow of dollars to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Surgery helps war veteran walk again after...
The complex procedure took 14 hours to complete READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How Emiratis are shining in the private...
Here is what some citizens have to say about the READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale