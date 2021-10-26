Expo 2020 Dubai: Maldives is making a remarkable recovery, President Ibrahim Solih says
New islands for tourist resort development launched during Maldives Investment Forum.
The Maldives is experiencing a new wave of growth as the country’s economy makes a remarkable recovery from the effects of the pandemic, said the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
He was speaking at the Maldives Investment Forum, held to coincide with the Maldives Honour Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. New islands for tourist resort development were launched during the event and the President invited investors to join in the transformational journey of the Maldives.
The event graced by President Solih was also attended by the Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, the Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom and the Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.
Solih also highlighted Maldives’ bold target to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030 and emphasied the priority given by his government for promoting renewable energy and low carbon development.
Fayyaz, however, highlighted the Maldives government’s plans to introduce unique investment opportunities in private islands and tourism real estate for the first time in the Maldives.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Economic Development looked at the impressive growth of the Maldives, espoused by the liberal policies and statutory environment of the country that provide incentives that facilitate business and commerce.
Ismail also referred to some of the key development projects being undertaken by the country, including the expansion and development of the international airport and the relocation of the country’s main commercial harbour in Male’, which would facilitate the growing trade volumes and the rapid growth of tourism, business and commerce.
The minister also outlined the strategic development priorities of the government to achieve economic decentralization and diversification.
“We aspire to establish Maldives as a destination for corporate conferencing and there is immense potential to introduce activities such as cruise tourism, wellness tourism and nautical tourism, the Minister stated in his address to the forum,” said Dr Mausoom, the Minister of Tourism.
