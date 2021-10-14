Expo 2020 Dubai: Kuwaiti pavilion highlights values, heritage
Cultural contributions to the event include musical performances
The Kuwait pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai highlights traditional values and heritage of the Kuwaiti people, the state news agency KUNA quoted an official as saying on Thursday.
Head of the Kuwaiti pavilion Dr Bader Al Enizi said that his country was eager to contribute to the success of Expo 2020 through various activities and events.
Kuwait’s cultural contributions to the event included musical performances by the Kuwaiti Television Troupe, in addition to artists such as Abdullah Al Ruwaished and others.
