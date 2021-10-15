Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Israeli minister visits UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, US, Israel, pavilion

Michal Michelle Divon (Anchor and Host)/Dubai
Filed on October 15, 2021

Abraham Accords strengthen religious tolerance, says Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana

Israel’s Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana visited EXPO2020 this week as part of an effort to advance discussions over religious pluralism following the Abraham Accords.

Minister Kahana visited the country pavilions of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, US and Israel and spoke of the importance of building on these new alliances to strengthen the entire region.

Kahana also visited the local Jewish community in Dubai where he met with Rabbi Levi Duchman. Together they recited a Jewish prayer for the well being of the UAE and its leaders.

The Israeli minister said he was pleased to see such growing warm relations between the Emirati and Jewish communities.

“I visited the Jewish community in Dubai and was happy to see the development of the community and the positive attitude of the leadership towards the Jewish community.

The trade ties that have recently developed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates following the Abrahamic Accords are very important for strengthening relations between the two countries and I have no doubt that they will create positive trends in the Middle East” says Kahana.

author

Michal Michelle Divon

An Israeli journalist and a TV host, Michal is working as a Senior Editor and Producer for Khaleej Times. She specializes in hosting live interviews, moderating panels, emceeing events, and producing video content across platforms.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211015&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019398&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 