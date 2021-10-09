Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of pride for all Arabs, says Jordan envoy
Country's pavilion displays wonders of Siq gorge, gateway to city of Petra
The Dubai Expo 2020 is a source of pride for all Arabs, said Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE.
Habashneh inaugurated the Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and said, “The event has amazed the world with the UAE’s immense potential, its capabilities and its people’s determination, reinforcing why Expo 2020 is a source of pride for all Arabs.”
The Jordanian Ambassador said, “The countries represented in this historical event embody the values of collaboration and a commitment to constructive dialogue.”
He added. “It is an opportunity to drive not only intellectual communication, but also to foster a spirit of innovation among youth from around the world, reinforcing the mega-event’s standing as a platform for the exchange of ideas in an environment of tolerance, love and brotherhood.”
Habashneh reiterated that through Expo 2020, the UAE will share its principles of tolerance and acceptance, regardless of religion, sect, race or colour, referencing that the nation is home to more than 200 nationalities.
He added, “The diverse communities that choose to reside in the UAE are testament to the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as well as his brothers, their highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates.”
During his tour of the Jordan Pavilion, Habashneh visited the Siq exhibit, which was designed to be identical to the Siq gorge, the gateway to the ancient Nabatean city of Petra. He also visited the exhibition of Jordanian products.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Africa well represented in Expo for first time:...
Chadian pavilion to guide visitors through country’s diverse... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Use Emirates boarding pass to get freebies, ...
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistan to exceed $31 billion remittances target
Foreign exchange inflows may hit $70 billion in 2021-22 on rising... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Africa well represented in Expo for first time:...
Chadian pavilion to guide visitors through country’s diverse... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Use Emirates boarding pass to get freebies, ...
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood: Film producer's house, office, raided...
Narcotics Control Bureau raid Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai properties READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?