Expo 2020 Dubai: Ireland to ‘put creativity at the centre of human experience’
The pavilion, designed by Irish architect Ciarán O’Connor, draws inspiration from both classical western and Islamic architectural traditions
The Ireland pavilion strives to present the island republic as a place of inspiration, with a long and deeply rooted heritage of imagination and innovation.
Ireland unveiled its pavilion in the Mobility District at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
The pavilion, designed by Irish architect Ciarán O’Connor, draws inspiration from both classical western and Islamic architectural traditions, authorities have said.
Pat Hennessy, commissioner-general of the Ireland pavilion, said: “We have an exciting programme which celebrates Irish creativity in all its many forms. You will be informed, be entertained and above all, you will be given a warm Irish welcome. Our visitors will see the exciting work of talented Irish designers, innovators and inventors.”
The pavilion will feature daily performances by musicians at The Courtyard and workshops with Coder Dojo, a global movement of free, volunteer-led, community-based computer programming clubs for young people.
Ireland’s National Concert Hall is leading the Expo World Choir, and visitors can also look forward to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the pavilion on March 17.
“The pavilion will offer a host of workshops for visitors of all ages, whether you want to be part of our Coderdojo groups or to learn more about Irish music and culture. We also look forward to exciting events on which we are cooperating outside our pavilion,” said Hennessy.
The pavilion
Ireland’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Putting creativity at the Centre of Human Experience in the 21st Century’.
The building plan is made up of two conjoined, square elements. The first is fully enclosed and climate-controlled, and the second is a secluded courtyard. An enclosed room will house the permanent exhibition, ‘We Are The Makers’, highlighting the essence of Irish culture — art, literature, music and song.
Upon entering the pavilion, visitors will step into the Oculus Room, where they will enjoy a short, high-impact, immersive, visual and vocal experience of Irish culture. It will be followed by a digital display of the Irish landscape on a slow-moving loop.
The pavilion includes The Courtyard, where visitors can relax and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and regular music performances from The Expo Players, the pavilion's in-house ensemble, performing Irish music.
Activities and events at the Ireland pavilion
The pavilion will host various lively events for visitors of all ages to enjoy over the next six months.
Key events include:
The Expo World Choir at Jubilee Park will be led and created by conductor David Brophy in December.
On Christmas, the pavilion will feature a specially created musical ensemble, guest singers and the Expo World Choir, performing the great Irish songbook in a unique international gathering in Jubilee Park.
For Ireland’s National Day, St Patrick’s Day on March 17, the Ireland pavilion will host various events, including a performance by traditional musician Martin Hayes.
Primarily for Expo 2020, the Irish Songbook will focus on iconic Irish songs, including classics by U2, The Cranberries, Hozier, Snow Patrol and The Corrs, to name a few. On St Patrick’s Day, special guests will perform Irish traditional music and songs from the Irish songbook.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
>> UK pavilion unveils interactive, AI-powered poetry installation
Creative workshops will take place at The Hamilton Room in the heart of the pavilion. The room will provide a hub for a wide range of cultural, business and diplomatic conversations, connections and engagements during the six months of the Expo.
The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) will host a series of panel discussions featuring academics, creative practitioners, activists, public policy figures and politicians.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Ireland pavilion at Expo to put 'creativity at...
The pavilion, designed by Irish architect Ciarán... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo opening ceremony to feature 910 artists on...
The star-studded ceremony will be streamed live to more... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE travel: Etihad announces 3 new quarantine-...
The airline will begin flying to Johannesburg and Cape Town on Nov 25,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
Emirates removes Bangladesh from list of countries affected by... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 265 Covid cases, 351 recoveries, 2...
More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020...
The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Special immigration counters for families...
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony