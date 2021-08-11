Expo 2020 Dubai: Internship opportunity for students at India pavilion announced

Interested students can apply for 14-day internship programme at Consulate General of India, Dubai before August 13.

Indian students in the UAE can get involved and work for the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai through an internship programme.

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), an industry body from India, invites applications from Indian students based in the UAE between the age group 16 and 25 years to apply for this 14-day internship programme at the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Interested students can apply for this opportunity through the website: https://form.jotform.com/212223312694044 before August 13.

Students have to upload their resumes and provide basic details regarding their residency and educational qualifications. Selected candidates will then be called for an interview at the Indian Consulate on August 14.

All participating students will get a certificate of appreciation at the end of the two-week internship and earn an experience of a lifetime. The Indian pavilion at Expo2020 is among the largest pavilions at the Expo and would remain as a legacy structure at the site. The pavilion will showcase Indian innovation, enterprise, and culture of business excellence in various sectors of the economy. India’s participation at the Expo2020 Dubai is being led by the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of External Affairs, with Ficci being the industry partner.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a world fair that will run for six months starting October this year and expects to have 25 million visits from domestic and international visitors.

One hundred and ninety-one countries are taking part in this Expo, and this is the first time in the history of Expo that every participating country has its own pavilion. The Expo site is divided into three districts: Opportunity, mobility and sustainability. India pavilion is part of the sustainability district and will have lots of exciting projects to showcase.

