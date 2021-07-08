Expo 2020 Dubai: India set to participate in a big way at event

High-level ministerial visits expected during six months of the world fair.

India will go all out in its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai with high-level ministerial visits expected during the six months of the world fair, Khaleej Times can reveal.

With preparations moving into top gear, a high-level delegation from India met Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation and director-general, Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday to convey India’s strong commitment to participating in the event.

The Indian delegation was led by S. Kishore, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce and Commissioner General for India and Pawan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) were also part of the delegation along with other senior government officials.

Al Hashimy talked about the special relationship between India and the UAE, highlighting how the two partners had helped each other during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Kishore assured her that India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is being closely monitored and prioritised at the highest levels and India is fully committed to participating in it in a big way. Ambassador Kapoor commended the UAE government’s resilience and their successful Covid testing and vaccination programme, which have enabled them to approach Expo 2020 Dubai with confidence. Ambassador Kapoor also emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians returning to the UAE.

The two sides also discussed progress on approval of vaccines in India and the UAE and welcomed exchanges on technical aspects of interoperability between India’s Co-WIN App and UAE’s Alhosn App.

Pavillion to showcase 'India on the move'

The delegation also visited India Pavilion to assess the ongoing work. Located in the Al Forsan Park adjacent to the Opportunity district, the construction work of the India Pavilion started in August 2019. The structural and dynamic façade work is now complete, and the interior work is currently going on and is expected to be completed by the third week of July. The fit-out and work on exhibitions are expected to be completed by end of August 2021,” the Indian Consulate said in a press release.

The high-level delegation also interacted with representatives of the Indian business community in the UAE to explore their collaboration with the India Pavilion, given the huge opportunity it offered them as part of their ongoing integral role in the India-UAE strategic partnership.

The Indian pavilion is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo and features a kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

The pavilion will showcase the country’s achievements, over the last 75 years, innovative technologies, and business opportunities it offers, as well as its cultural diversity and ancient treasures. From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India. The pavilion will also host mega Diwali and Holi celebrations.

The entire pavilion is divided into two parts: Part A is the India story taking visitors through an experience and understanding of India, while Part B is the business showcase, thematically and by the various states of India.

anjana@khaleejtimes.com