Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion displays machine that makes water from air

Visitors given free water made using new technology

When the world is grappling with water scarcity, an Indian manufacturer has launched a technology that produces water from the atmosphere at Expo 2020.

AirOwater, patented technology is exhibiting at the India pavilion's Innovation Hub. Visitors can taste water produced by AirOwater machines and understand the technology and how water is produced out of thin air.

AirOwater comes to the UAE just as the UAE Government announced its target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

AirOwater is one of the best examples of cost-effective, energy-efficient, environment-friendly, sustainable and innovative products coming out of India, that is contributing in a humble way towards Global sustainability. Rahul Mathur, CEO International Operations at AirOwater, said, he is humbled by the response he got from thousands of visitors to Indian Pavilion and by seeing happy faces after serving them free water during the exhibition.

It is also aligned to AirOwater's objective, "W2W" or "Water to World" and providing a world-class Made in India product.

The ultimate objective is to give back to the society through a sustainable business model and provide water through its high-efficient, cost-effective AWG machines low-cost water and to take this to some of the most challenging parts of the world, where water is scarce."

Palak Shah, AirOWater International Sales head and from the manufacturing side in Mumbai, said, "We have spent lots of resources to perfect the technology and have achieved a price point per litre of water, down from high price per litre when we started production initially in 2011. The water produced through the machine is pure, enriched through Ozonation process with oxidents and healthy minerals – which is 3000 times better than using chlorine in the water."

How does it work?

AirOwater is a humidity and temperature-driven machine that creates water from humidity in the air using a proprietary process. These machines serve two purposes: creating water and filtering outside air simultaneously, making it the unique energy-efficient water generator.

AirOwater utilises the moisture content in the air to create the purest form of drinking water through a patented 4-step filtration process. The machine's optimum performance ideally requires a 60-70% humidity level. Airowater is designed to produce sufficient amounts of water in harsh humid conditions. It also performs well in an air-conditioned environment, acting as an effective dehumidifier.

Air is purified using a 4-step filtration process that includes an anti-static air filter, a water-dust filter, a pre-carbon filter, a sediment filter, ozone filter, a UF membrane and a TCR filter.

Once the water is retrieved from the environment via the air and micro dust form filter, it is passed through an advanced water filter to remove bad odours, physical impurities and colour. Once that is done, a TCR filter, made of activated carbon filter made by mixing coconut shell with silver paste, designed to kill bacteria, remove odours from purified water to enhancing the taste of the final product, setting it apart from the water produced by other water filters available in the market!

Barring the electricity cost and the price of the machine, the water is freely produced. Indian manufacturer of AirOwater has been doing research and development and producing water from the air since 2011 and has installed several in India in several places.