Expo 2020 Dubai: How the mega event will map out the future in 10 themed weeks

More than 220 events are lined up under the Programme for People and Planet.

As Expo 2020 Dubai brings together countries and communities for the ‘making of a new world’, a packed six-month programme is laid out to addres crucial issues like climate change, biodiversity, and the future of healthcare and education.

Nadia Verjee, who is in charge of the Expo’s ‘Programme for People and Planet’, said the mega event’s visitors and participants shall play a part in drafting a roadmap for the future.

Ten themed weeks, 18 international days and more than 220 events — including forums, conferences and workshops — are lined up under the ‘Programme for People and Planet’. All of them are aimed at exploring key issues of global significance.

“The programme is underpinned by the need for serious action, leveraging the convening power of Expo 2020 Dubai to support global efforts to enhance the quality of life for future generations,” Verjee said.

The mega event will showcase experiences and innovations from around the world, inspiring future generations to adopt solutions to global challenges and catalysing a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 Dubai leaves the world.

“Our world continues to change rapidly, and we need to move forward and collaborate to keep pace with rapid developments,” she said.

Here are the programme’s 10 themed weeks that will explore solutions to humanity’s most critical challenges:

1. Climate and Biodiversity Week

To be held in association with DP World and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, it will host discussions around five key issues of climate change, disaster risk management, circular economy and green economy, endangered areas, and protecting natural resources and biodiversity.

2. Space Week

In October, the programme will explore the space sector across three topics, namely space exploration, governance, and laws on space and space data, in association with the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

3. Urban and Rural Development Week

This will see the participation of UN-Habitat, Siemens and the Aga Khan Development Network and will focus on the five key topics of cities and informal settlements, access to services, urban planning, infrastructure, transport and comprehensive rural development.

4. Tolerance and Inclusivity Week

In association with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, this week will focus on cultural pluralism, coexistence and understanding between different religions, communities and cultures, inclusivity of people of determination, peace and security, comprehensive dialogue and media credibility.

5. Knowledge and Learning Week

Co-curated with Dubai Cares, this week will probe the future of education, labour, skills, informal education and knowledge-based systems.

6. Travel and Connectivity Week

In association with Emirates and Etisalat, the series will cover digital communication, digital government, smart transport, supply chains, trade and travel.

7. Global Goals Week

To be co-hosted by the United Nations will co-host, this programme will be dedicated to women and social development.

8. Health and Wellness Week

Key participants, including the World Health Organisation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medicine and Health Sciences University, will come together to discuss healthcare systems, medical tech solutions, healthcare services for local communities, and wellness and happiness. Attention to these issues is especially important in a pandemic world.

9. Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods Week

This will shed light on key topics, including food systems, food waste, food safety, small agricultural projects and food security. It will be held in association with PepsiCo, the Minister of State’s Office for Food and Water Security and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

10. Water Week

The series will end with a programme co-curated with the Minister of State’s Office for Food and Water Security, Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Topics will include water management, oceans and the ocean economy, water-based environmental systems, water supply networks and sanitation.