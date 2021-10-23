Expo 2020 Dubai

 
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how you can watch AR Rahman's concert online

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 23, 2021

The Oscar-winning will be performing with the all-female Firdaus Orchestra

An all-women Firdaus Orchestra, led by Indian composer AR Rahman, is set to make its debut at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Saturday, October 23. A live feed has been made available for viewers who cannot make it to the Expo tonight.

The orchestra, comprising 50 women and 23 nationalities, has been coached over the course of several months by the Oscar-winning composer, with its first public performance taking place during the Expo Opening Ceremony.

Tonight’s hour-long concert will conclude Space Week, the second of Expo’s ten planned Theme Weeks, with the orchestra performing the theme tunes of well-known sci-fi movies, including Star Wars and ET, as well as a brand-new composition by Rahman himself.

The concert will take place on Expo’s Jubilee Stage, the broadcast will run from 7.10 pm to 8.10 pm. Watch the concert here: https://www.youtube.com/Expo2020Dubai/live



Dhanusha Gokulan

