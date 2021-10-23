Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how you can watch AR Rahman's concert online
The Oscar-winning will be performing with the all-female Firdaus Orchestra
An all-women Firdaus Orchestra, led by Indian composer AR Rahman, is set to make its debut at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Saturday, October 23. A live feed has been made available for viewers who cannot make it to the Expo tonight.
The orchestra, comprising 50 women and 23 nationalities, has been coached over the course of several months by the Oscar-winning composer, with its first public performance taking place during the Expo Opening Ceremony.
Tonight’s hour-long concert will conclude Space Week, the second of Expo’s ten planned Theme Weeks, with the orchestra performing the theme tunes of well-known sci-fi movies, including Star Wars and ET, as well as a brand-new composition by Rahman himself.
The concert will take place on Expo’s Jubilee Stage, the broadcast will run from 7.10 pm to 8.10 pm. Watch the concert here: https://www.youtube.com/Expo2020Dubai/live
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how you can watch...
The Oscar-winning will be performing with the all-female Firdaus... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed unveils plans for new lake,...
A permanent committee has also been appointed to oversee the region's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE: Cyber Security Council launches internship...
The CSC plans to expand the programme in the future to include more... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE on track to become global space player, says...
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed unveils plans for new lake,...
A permanent committee has also been appointed to oversee the region's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to celebrate Diwali with fireworks, special ...
Promotions to give residents the chance to win cars, gold READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end