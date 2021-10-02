Expo 2020 Dubai: Here are five activities kids will love

Don't miss the 'Colours of the World' parade

The Expo 2020 Dubai has something to pique every kid's interest.

There's an interactive game at the Drop pavilion for the young climate activists. The space enthusiasts can hop aboard a replica of the UAE's Hope Probe. The adventurers can take a tour around the world on a carousel featuring hand-painted images of previous World Expos.

But if you're at a loss for where to start, here's a list of the top five activities kids will enjoy.

1. 'Colours of the World' parade

Each day at 12.45pm, the 'Colours of the World' parade at the Ghaf Avenue will treat audiences to a unique cultural fusion experience.

A vibrant, colourful moving celebration, the parade features international participants, performers and musicians.

2. The Drop pavilion

Aquafina's The Drop pavilion is shaped like a drop of water. But what sets it apart is that it has been constructed with 41,000 recyclable cans.

The pavilion includes an interactive game that, in addition to being fun, will teach kids about smart-water agriculture, ground water recharge and irrigation technology.

Kids can also get a kick out of capturing splash selfies, which are 3D-printed silhouettes that make people look like they're submerged under water.

3. Journey through space and time

Little visitors can take a breathtaking journey through space and time at Alif – The Mobility Pavilion.

Giant photo-realistic sculptures, the world’s largest elevating platform and highlights of the UAE’s space programme are among the attractions set to amaze visitors here.

Kids can also explore the 4,500-year-old trading settlement Saruq Al Hadid – the location where the ancient ring that inspired Expo 2020’s logo was discovered.

The pavilion further shows the incredible progress in sectors such as airlines, logistics and smart cities, extending into the solar system through the UAE’s space programme and the Hope Mission to Mars.

For another fun selfie, snap a shot in Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri’s space suit at Terra Auditorium.

4. Meet the robots

More than 150 robots have been deployed across the Expo site to perform a variety of tasks.

They greet visitors, provide assistance, perform in special displays and help with food and beverage delivery. A trip to the China pavilion will introduce visitors to Youyou, a panda robot skilled in tai-chi.

5. Latifa’s Adventures and the fascinating carousel

Latifa's Adventures is more than just a playground; it's also a fun-filled interactive space.

Kids can bounce over nets in the 'zero-gravity' chamber, leap into orbit around swings and hop aboard a replica of the UAE's Hope Porbe.

Children can then take a tour around the world on a classic Venetian carousel that features hand-painted images of previous World Expos.

Tired visitors can hop onto one of the battery-operated buggies and take a breather. But if the little ones are seeking another thrill, they, along with their parents, can board a yellow train called the 'Expo Explorer'

Expo Explorer is a train that takes passengers on a sight-seeing journey while experiencing the sustainable future of transport.