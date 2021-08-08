Expo 2020 Dubai: Gorge on some edible creations that glow in the dark at the world fair

Futuristic menu at Epochal Banquet uses Nasa techniques and features delicacies like aerogels, edible luminescence, and more.

Expo 2020 Dubai is cooking up next-level dining experiences you won’t even think are possible. Would you like a plate of flavour-changing desserts? Or how about edible creations that glow in the dark and dishes made of ultra-rare ingredients? Then, there will be some out-of-this-world delicacies whipped up using the same technique Nasa uses to collect comet dust.

All these, and more, await Expo visitors in a pioneering culinary experience designed to challenge the future of dining.

Called the ‘The Future of Food: Epochal Banquet’, the experience will be brought to the table by UK-based multi-sensory experience design studio Bompas & Parr, in collaboration with Expo 2020.

The ground-breaking foodie adventure features a multi-course exploratory menu, designed to entertain and inspire, while exploring important themes involving the future of food, including how humans can use artificial intelligence to sustainably feed a growing global population and tackle food waste.

Sam Bompas, director of Bompas & Parr, said: “We hope to inspire diners to think positively about the reality of technology-infused dishes. Each course will take guests deeper into the future through first-of-its-kind dishes, as well as immersive experiences that stir each of the senses.”

The immersive experience is inspired by the ‘Novacene’, a new era hypothesised by eminent 102-year-old scientist and inventor James Lovelock.

The new age, he prophesies, will take over the ‘Anthropocene’ era, in which humans have been able to make large-scale changes to the planetary environment, and introduce a future where robots and artificial intelligence will rule.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The Future of Food immersive experience is extremely exciting, offering foodies and the curious a world-first taste of the culinary experiences of tomorrow, while also delving into pressing global challenges based around food security and how innovation and food will combine in the future.”

Booking tickets

> Cost: Starts at Dh550

> Tickets for the two-hour culinary odyssey will be available from early September

> Where to buy: www.expo2020dubai.com

> Take note: The experience is not suitable for guests under 14 years of age. It also features strobe lighting that may affect those with sensory sensitivities. As part of the shared experience, diners are seated at a communal table, which conforms to Covid-19 measures.