Expo 2020 Dubai: Fujairah Ruler announces 6-day paid leave for govt employees

Wam/Fujairah
Filed on October 7, 2021

(KT/Neeraj Murali)

To enable employees and their families to visit the world's greatest show.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has directed to grant Fujairah government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move will enable the workers and their families to enjoy the sights of the world fair and participate in enriching their experiences in the world's greatest show, which runs in Dubai until March 2022.

