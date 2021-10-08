Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Flamenco singer Miguel Poveda to perform at Spain pavilion

Wam/Dubai
Filed on October 8, 2021

(Photo: @miguelpoveda/Instagram)

The Spain pavilion's cultural programme features more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances

The Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will kickstart its cultural programme on Friday with a performance by the flamenco singer Miguel Poveda, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage.

Poveda, with more than 14 albums and many awards, will sing a song with Yemeni artist Arwa.

The Spanish star has been awarded the ‘National Music Prize’ (2007); the ‘Music Culture Prize in Catalonia’ (2011); the ‘Medal of Andalucia’ and the ‘Chair of Flamencology prize’.

The Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural programme with 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: 11 singers who mesmerised the audience with their melodious voices

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel opens pavilion with glittering show

The performances will take place both in the Spain pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Earth Stage) as well as two performances in the framework of the Sharjah Book Fair, in which Spain is the Guest Country of Honour.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /uae/expo-2020-dubai/expo-2020-dubai-flamenco-singer-miguel-poveda-to-perform-at-spain-pavilion/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 