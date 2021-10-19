Expo 2020 Dubai: First World Giftedness Centre conference to become global hub for talent

The conference will continue until October 21

A first-of-its-kind World Giftedness Centre International Conference aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge in giftedness and talent development.

The conference was inaugurated on Monday by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The conference oversaw the launch of the World Giftedness Centre, an initiative of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

The centre aims to become a global hub for talent development and create a mindset of cultivation of excellence to support fundamental educational needs around the world, according to Wam. The conference will continue until October 21.

The event also oversaw the launch of two international awards — School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education and the Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education. The aim of these awards is to encourage research and initiatives directed to the giftedness sector and schools’ efforts that help support talented students around the world, said media reports.

The conference is run under the theme, ‘Talent Development for A New Era - Discover Possibilities, Change for the Better'.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al Hammadi said: “As you know, the educational systems from all countries of the world have gone through a period of turmoil and apprehension due to the repercussions of the Covid crisis, and it is good that this great challenge has strengthened the collaboration of mankind to confront and overcome it.”

“We have seen together how this affected the pace of recovery and achievement in the educational field. However, thanks to innovative smart solutions, we have more flexibility and experience in building hybrid systems between tradition and modernity that provided more educational opportunities to accommodate more learners with fewer efforts and resources,."

He added: “We welcome all different cultures and intellectual diversities from 192 countries that are present. Our presence today within Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes an extraordinary opportunity to explore the future prospects of the gifted individuals from all over the world, and create an opportunity to form a deeper understanding of our responsibility towards educating the gifted in particular and the future of talent in general.”

Al Hammadi also remebered the late Sheikh Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, who died last March.

"He never hesitated to extend a helping hand and empower those who were in need," he said.

Dr Jamal Al Mehairi, the vice-chairman of the board of trustees and secretary-general of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said: “We are confident that the launch of World Giftedness Centre and the conference will serve as a benchmark for skill development and talent mentoring across the globe."

The conference is being attended by renowned researchers, educationalists, psychologists, parents and anyone interested in the field of gifted education and talent development from all across the world.