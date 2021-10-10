Expo 2020 Dubai extends Pakistan’s global reach: President
Dr Arif Alvi says Expo 2020 is the perfect venue for Pakistanis to reach a global audience and attract foreign investments
Expo 2020 Dubai is an ‘extraordinary opportunity’ for Pakistan to reach out to the rest of the world, the country’s president, Dr Arif Alvi, said on Saturday as he inaugurated their pavilion at the world fair.
Speaking to the crowd that gathered for the official opening of Pakistan’s ‘Hidden Treasures’ pavilion, Alvi said: “The display of the Pakistan pavilion at the Expo is far beyond my expectations. The immersive experience and projections provide an unparalleled view of the beauty of the country.”
The Expo, he said, is the perfect venue for Pakistanis to reach a global audience and attract foreign investments in different sectors, including agriculture, tourism and IT.
Alvi met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Expo headquarters.
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the historic relations between the UAE and Pakistan. The meeting also explored ways to boost trade volumes in light of emerging opportunities.
Alvi stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship rooted in cultural affinities and strengthened by the presence of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.
He expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for protecting the welfare of Pakistani expats. Alvi is in the country for a two-day visit, during which he will meet dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and senior representatives of information technology companies. He is also scheduled to interact with the Pakistani community.
He was received by the UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at Al Maktoum International Airport.
A red carpet was rolled out for Alvi and a contingent of the UAE forces welcomed him with a salute. Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the president’s entourage.
The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Pakistan.
The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.
