Expo 2020 Dubai: Environmental issues take centre stage at several pavilions

Visitors can learn about vertical farming, sip coffee from edible cups

Visitors at Expo 2020 can embark on a curated sustainability-based journey to discover how different nations worldwide are emerging as 'Waste Warriors'.

Dynamic environmental initiatives like vertical farming to biodegradable alternatives and sipping coffee from edible cups to converting food waste into gourmet food, Expo 2020 participants are leading the way to a more sustainable planet.

Therefore, environmental concerns and their potential solutions are being addressed as part of the Expo Live Impact Series, which will take place during the Climate and Biodiversity Week – the event's first themed week.

Climate and Biodiversity Week runs from October 3-9

The Climate and Biodiversity Week, which runs from October 3-9, will bring together experts and innovators from across the globe for a series of panel discussions, tackling everything from carbon footprints and single-use plastics to clean energy adoption and recycling.

Many countries' pavilions across the Expo site highlight their pioneering efforts to battle overconsumption, overproduction, and sustainable management of resources.

The Austria Pavilion features a start-up that collects food waste and repurposes it into gourmet food and other edibles, underlining the need for reusability.

Visitors to the Bulgaria Pavilion can sample coffee from edible cups and see the innovation of biodegradable laminating foil.

Finland is making waves with its vertical farming system and zero waste agricultural technologies, based on the principles of circular economy, which will be showcased at the Nordic nation's pavilion.

The Bangladesh Pavilion demonstrates how its ban on single-use plastics paved the way for seeking newer biodegradable alternatives in different fields.

The Comoros Pavilion is highlighting its journey into a sustainable future through effective recycling of plastics and other waste materials.

Speakers and collaborators from across the world will present case studies and real-life experiences to help uncover solutions to the biggest environmental issues.

The self-guided tour on the Expo 2020 app is designed to change behaviours to mitigate our impact on our world.

The 'People for Planet' journey, available on the app, will introduce visitors to the different ways countries and organisations are responding to the key issues we face as a global community.

At the Slovenia Pavilion, visitors learn how to become part of the solution in the areas of equitable development, nature conservation and technological advances.

The net-zero energy, rainforest-inspired Singapore Pavilion explores our journey towards livability and resilience in a pavilion whose self-sustaining ecosystem encourages people to foster stronger relationships between nature and the built environment.

The New Zealand Pavilion empowers visitors to experience a true reflection of the Maori value of 'kaitiakitanga' (guardianship of the land) as they explore the oneness of people and the environment.

At Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, the future of Earth hangs in the balance, and there's no Planet B. People are encouraged to become an agent of change as they wander beneath a forest and dive into the ocean, discovering innovative global projects that provide real-life solutions to help preserve the planet for future generations.

A captivating journey through the Maldives Pavilion highlights the Maldives' unique natural environment and its people who are intrinsically linked with the sea. The pavilion promotes climate change awareness and sustainable practices to achieve a sustainable future.

Taking visitors on a treasure hunt, the Seychelles Pavilion focuses on the steps being taken to safeguard the natural beauty and history of the nation's islands and the opportunities to take part in their preservation. Find clues to a hidden treasure and discover art made from recycled materials, shedding light on the increasing problem of plastic pollution.