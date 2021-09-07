Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates unveils new campaign with Chris Hemsworth

The ad shows the seamless transition and interactions between people and a fantasy world of future possibilities.

With less than a month to go for Expo 2020, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has released a campaign featuring actor Chris Hemsworth.

Conceptualised and filmed in the pre-Covid times, the ad aims to convey the energising spirit of innovation, creativity, and the drive to create a better future, all key themes of the global event.

"In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world. We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together. At Expo 2020 Dubai, the world will come together in the spirit of collaboration to provide real life solutions that will benefit future generations. If you’re able to travel and you feel it’s safe, I sincerely hope you can make it," the Australian actor said.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai said: "We partnered with Emirates to produce a bold and exciting campaign that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world, and inspire them to come and experience Expo 2020 Dubai for themselves. Expo 2020 Dubai will be one of the greatest must-see events in the world. In addition to impressive marquee pavilions that immerse visitors in the themes of mobility, sustainability and opportunity, and 191 amazing country pavilions, there will also be an unforgettable celebration of music, art and culture with a packed entertainment programme, unique culinary experiences, and much more. It’s truly shaping up to be an event not to be missed."

In the ad, Hemsworth transports viewers from the iconic beaches of Dubai and through its awe-inspiring skyline to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, bringing to life the event’s flagship mobility, sustainability, and opportunity pavilions, as well as providing a glimpse into the excitement and celebration that awaits at the participating country pavilions.

The ad shows the seamless transition and interactions between people and a fantasy world of future possibilities – including re-creations of interactive jungles and forests, and a Mars mission, all representing just how much humanity has to offer during the event.

Emirates is the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.