Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates offers discount on airfare, free pass

Travellers who book their tickets early can avail of discounts on flights for travel dates between September 28 and March 31, 2022

With Expo 2020 Dubai less than a month away, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates, this week, launched a new initiative called Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai.

The deal, which coincides with the mega world event, enables travellers to save up to 20 per cent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early for travel dates between September 28 and March 31, 2022.

"Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai. Last month, we announced that we'll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period. We introduced an innovative 'mile a minute' offer for our Skywards members. Today we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets," said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates.

"In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular 'My Emirates Pass' product, a celebratory offer for the UAE's 50th jubilee anniversary and more, so stay tuned,” he added.

Some special promotions:

Early bird discount: This special offer is valid on any return tickets booked to Dubai as the final destination for travel dates between September 28 and March 31, 2022. It is applicable on bookings made from September 28 to October 12 via Emirates.com, through Emirates call centre or retail outlets, or via a travel agent.

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Travellers visiting Dubai during Expo 2020 Dubai will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

Earn a mile a minute in Dubai: Passengers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Existing and new Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31 2022, can avail of the offer and earn up to 5,000 Miles.

The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai.