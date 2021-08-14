Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai Customs launches detailed guide for participants

Customs centres at Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport will help complete all Expo 2020 related transactions around the clock.

The Dubai Customs has launched a comprehensive guide on all the services and facilities it will provide to enable traders and businesses to increase their trade and boost their revenues. The guide is set to be introduced to the participants and exhibitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Customs has built a network of smart channels that add value to any business activity. One of them is the dedicated Smart Expo 2020 Customs Channel, which will serve exhibitors at the global event.

The channel was part of the UAE’s nomination portfolio in 2013 to host Expo 2020 in Dubai. Customs centres at Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport will help complete all Expo 2020 Dubai’s customs transactions around the clock to ensure streamlined and quick customs processes.

Said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs: "We have many outstanding services that can help advance trade and investments including the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme. There are now 80 companies’ members in the AEO whose external trade reaches Dh20 billion."

Cross Border e-commerce

"Dubai Customs has also launched the Cross Border e-commerce platform to woo more business and investments into the emirate. It is the first-of-its-kind in the region, and it aims to raise businesses’ share in e-commerce local and regional e-commerce to Dh24 billion by 2024," he added.

Participants can now benefit from the second phase of the iDeclare App and the AI potential it has. "The app enables users to learn about the commodities they need to declare, simply by taking a photo of the item, which will then show the HS Code and any customs charges required. Users can also learn about the services and amenities available at Dubai International Airport, including restaurants, free zone, exit gates and others. The app helps the passenger pass through the red lane and complete their customs transactions in less than four minutes," said Musabih.

These facilities will not compromise on security he explained. "We a number of advanced systems and programmes that will help further secure the borders and streamline trade activity. These sophisticated systems will help ensure 97.8 per cent of customs transactions are completed automatically without human intervention," he said.