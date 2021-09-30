Expo 2020 Dubai: Dewa allocates Dh4.26 billion

Dewa is the official sustainable energy partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has allocated Dh4.26 billion to supply the Expo 2020 with electricity and water as well as supporting its electricity and water infrastructure projects.

"We are applying all our efforts, expertise, and capabilities to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to host the best World Expo in its history and make the experience of Dubai visitors unforgettable. I urge all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to visit Dewa's pavilion, which highlights our innovative projects and initiatives, especially in renewable and clean energy and using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to disrupt the entire business of public utilities and become the world's first digital utility," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

He said the world's largest event reflects the UAE's success in becoming one of the first countries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dewa is the official sustainable energy partner for Expo 2020 Dubai as well.

"It sends a reassuring message to the world that the UAE, the land of opportunities and dreams, can turn challenges into promising opportunities. This is because we have a wise leadership with a forward-looking vision, strong willpower, and sincere efforts from a generous nation. We are confident that Expo 2020 Dubai will achieve the success that befits the UAE and will become a global platform that contributes to developing innovative solutions for current and future global challenges with its theme 'Connecting minds, creating the future'," he said.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com