Expo 2020 Dubai: Customs clears 12,600 tonnes of goods for mega event

Dubai Customs said they have cleared 12,600 tonnes of goods valued at Dh948 million for Expo 2020 by issuing 1,432 customs declarations.

The entity said it has put in place special facilities and preferential services for Expo exhibitors and visitors, including online registration and submission of customs declarations and approval of electronic documents without the need to visit the customs centres. Exhibitors can use the Dubai Trade Portal to obtain permits and licenses.

Countries participating in the world fair are also exempted from registration fees, and exhibitors’ documents will have unique codes for preferential and speedy clearance.

“We have been supporting Expo 2020 since the beginning of the hosting journey and will keep providing our facilities and services to all exhibitors,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “We have a plethora of preferential services and facilities dedicated to serve the event’s exhibitors, including the dedicated Smart Customs Expo 2020 channel, the ATA Carnet, the Authorized Economic Operator and the iDeclare App, which expedites passenger traffic.”

Dubai Customs clinched the award of government authorities supporting Expo 2020 for implementing an integrated initiative to sustain the use of the resources of Expo 2020 for future phase.

Ibrahim Kamali, director of Passenger Operations Department said; “All employees at the Passenger Operations Department (864 employees) are fully prepared to serve the exhibition, including 447 inspection officers who will work on 24 -hour rotating shifts. A training programme was organised for the inspectors in cooperation with Dubai Airports to prepare them to receive and host visitors and respond to their enquiries including timings, tickets, venue, pavilions, etc.

“All visitors who have invitations will have a faster path, and the same applies to people of determination. The latest enhancements to the iDeclare App will help passengers declare their financial belongings easily, even without a need for internet connection.”