Expo 2020: Dubai Culture says it is ready to welcome visitors
Authorities expect 25 million visits at the exhibition
With the launch of the long-awaited largest international event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), as the Official Culture Supporter of Expo 2020, announced its readiness to welcome the exhibition’s visitors at all its facilities and assets across the emirate.
The authority has prepared various cultural projects and initiatives that will enhance the emirate’s creative scene and enrich this leading global event’s cultural and creative content.
Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, confirmed that Expo 2020 constitutes an ideal platform for the authority to introduce millions of visitors and residents to the city’s rich culture and creative economy. It would enrich their experience through various interactive events and activities and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent and as the global capital of the creative economy.
Badri added, “Dubai is a city whose bright present is based on its authentic past and rich cultural content; the emirate is headed towards a more prosperous future. At Expo 2020, which brings together the world’s cultures and creativity to chart the features of a better future for humanity, we will celebrate this rich content and inspire the whole world with the extraordinary ambitions of our leadership and people.”
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
>> Dubai Metro Route 2020: All you need to know about getting to the Expo site
In line with the strategic roadmap 2020-2026, the authority is committed to making culture accessible to everyone through the historical, heritage and cultural assets that it manages in the emirate. Dubai Culture also enables and supports many annual events that have become an integral part of the emirate’s cultural agenda. It is keen to ensure that all facilities affiliated to the culture and heritage sector, such as museums, libraries, heritage sites, and art galleries, among others, are operating at optimal degrees of readiness to welcome visitors to Expo 2020.
Badri stressed that the authority was also keen to train all its teams to welcome Expo 2020 visitors and present an exemplary cultural experience.
Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place from October 1, 2021, to March 1, 2022, is the first international expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and promotes the UAE. More than 25 million visitors are expected at the exhibition, which greatly benefits the UAE and the region.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Culture says it is ready to...
Authorities expect 25 million visits at the exhibition READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Teen sings in 120 languages for nearly 8...
Suchetha Satish started the concert at noon and sang until 7.20pm READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years in jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline