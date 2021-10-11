Expo 2020 Dubai: Canada pavilion to bust myths about immigration

Canada is one of the most popular immigration destinations for UAE expats

The Canada pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will bust myths about immigration and raise public awareness about immigration procedures by holding educational sessions throughout the World Fair.

Dawinder Singh, CEO and partner at To Toronto Inc, a business consultancy and incubator, said the firm will use the Expo platform to address concerns related to immigration to Canada.

“We want to address certain myths, which exists in the Dubai market or in the Middle East market in relation to migration to Canada. We will talk about.. for example… how you can find a job; what is the right approach to take if you want to immigrate? How the immigration works, etc.,” Singh told Khaleej Times.

Canada is one of the most popular immigration destinations for UAE expats. As a result, scores of immigration consultants actively advertise on social media platforms, offering guaranteed results for a high cost.

Singh said people are being misled by unqualified and unlicensed professionals who are sometimes “falsely using the credentials of other companies” to hoodwink their clients.

“We will have representatives at our Expo pavilion to guide people and help them take informed decisions if they are looking to immigrate or invest in Canada,” he said.

The Canada pavilion, designed by Toronto-based Moriyama & Teshima Architects and construction company ElisDon, will display Canada’s innovation, knowledge, and expertise in the field of business and culture.

Under the theme ‘The Future in Mind’, the pavilion is inspired by Canadian landscapes and Arabic architectural elements. It is also a symbolic representation of the strong cultural and economic ties between Canada and the UAE.

The pavilion will also serve as an important meeting place for Canadian businesses and innovators. In addition to a public presentation area open to all Expo visitors, dedicated business areas in the pavilion are available to Canadian companies and partners at no cost.

The business area will play host to commercial programming linked to major trade shows and other high-profile anchor events, including trade missions, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, seminars and conferences and networking events.

ALSO READ:

>> Indians moving to Canada due to outdated H-1B policy, US lawmakers told

>> Indian expat in UAE duped in Canada job scam, loses Dh44,000

During each month of the Expo, Singh said there will be a key focus area covering immigration, investments, start-ups, tourism and more.

“Canada’s Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai is a showcase to the world of Canada’s prowess in innovation and ingenuity. UAE is Canada’s largest export market in the MENA region, and it attracts sizable investments from the country," he said.

"As Canada presents a multitude of opportunities in areas ranging from various sectors of business to immigration, To Toronto Inc is extremely glad to be a part of the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and present our platform to the visitors."