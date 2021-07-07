Expo 2020: Dubai can work miracles, says Indonesian envoy

He pointed to the mass testing for Covid-19 and high vaccination rates in the emirate as reasons for why the mega event in October will be a success.

Dubai can work miracles even during a pandemic and there is no doubt that Expo 2020 will be a runaway success, the Indonesian ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis told Khaleej Times.

As someone who has lived in Dubai for several years, he said he knows how Dubai can find solutions for even the biggest problems.

“Many people ask me how Dubai will run this world fair during a pandemic. My answer to them is, ‘Don’t worry. Dubai will have big solutions. Dubai can work miracles,” the envoy said in an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ:

>> Thank you, brother: Dubai Ruler hails Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's role in Expo 2020

Ambassador Baggi pointed to the mass testing for Covid-19 and high vaccination rates in the emirate as reasons why he is optimistic that the Expo will attract the expected 25 million visits during the six-month period between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Pointing to Indonesia's close relations with the UAE, the envoy said the country's participation in the Expo is a “clear support from Indonesia to UAE" to host one of the most important events in the world.

“Especially in this difficult situation, the Expo would be a collaborative celebration of optimism among the countries to rebound together from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Under the theme ‘Creating the future, from Indonesia to the World’, the pavilion will showcase an optimistic future of the country as well as the rich cultural traditions of Indonesia.

The ambassador said it is hoped that this pavilion will become the face of a future Indonesia that is based on various innovations and technology and remains in harmony with local wisdom.

Located at the Opportunity district zone, the pavilion has three floors and is spread across an area of 1,860 sq m. The UNESCO-recognised Indonesian traditional art technique, Batik, will be displayed at the façade of the pavilion.

“The Indonesia Pavilion provides a visualisation of the future of the country in the year 2045, when we will celebrate 100 years of independence. We call it Golden Indonesia or Indonesia Emas. Expo Dubai 2020 provides an opportunity to envision the optimistic future of Indonesia while providing a sense of hope, curiosity, and great fun for visitors,” said Baggi.

By 2045, Indonesia is expected to be the fourth-biggest economy in the world and Expo is an important platform to spur economic growth by attracting investments, he added.

The ambassador said the UAE has invested $10 billion in Indonesia under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“The funds will be used for infrastructure development, road and port development, tourism, healthcare and agriculture, as well as other industries that can contribute to Indonesia’s economic growth and social progress,” said the envoy.

“Indonesia Pavilion will introduce our potential products and services to attract buyers, tourists, and investors to cooperate, visit and become global partners of Indonesia as a part of the Global Value Chain and a country with abundant sustainable resources.”