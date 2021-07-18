Expo 2020 Dubai: Buy ticket before Aug 14 for a chance to attend grand opening

Fifty lucky winners will be announced in the first week of September.

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are now on sale and if you get a season pass or a family package before August 14, you stand a chance to win special entry to the star-studded opening ceremony on September 30.

Fifty lucky winners will be announced in the first week of September via the Expo’s social media channels and a personal invitation will be sent later. All UAE residents aged 18 and above can join the draw.

The Expo’s grand opening will be a spectacle like no other, with stunning visuals and world-class acts taking over the heart of the site, Al Wasl Plaza.

“The opening ceremony will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the living history of the UAE as we celebrate the Arab world’s biggest event...We look forward to welcoming the winners of our draw to join the making of a new world in a dynamic work of unfettered imagination,” said Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We are also proud to share our all-encompassing events and entertainment programme that guarantees that no two days will be the same at Expo.”

So far, Expo’s stellar entertainment line-up includes Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, Bollywood sensation Sonam Kapoor; celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam; the famous Russian Bolshoi; and the Expo Beats programme, a monthly music festival.

Sports fans will witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, meet their sporting heroes, and sign up to one of the many complimentary runs, fitness activities and wellness events.

The site will also have up to 60 live events a day — including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours and parades — as well as more than 200 food and beverage options.

Dubbed the world’s greatest show, the exhibition will begin on October 1, 2021, and end on March 31, 2022.

Ticket prices: Dh95 to Dh950

> Season Passes, which allow holders unlimited entry for the entire six-month run of the Expo, cost Dh495 — with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 per cent discount and also doubling their chances of winning in the opening ceremony draw.

>> Family Packages are priced at Dh950 (includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, with additional benefits like discounts on food and beverage, a 25 per cent off on five additional tickets, and an advance-purchase photograph voucher worth Dh125)

>> Multi-Day Passes, with unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195

>> 1-Day Tickets are priced at Dh95

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid ID from any institution in the world will be given free entry. Complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination while their companion will receive a 50 per cent discount. Visitors aged 60 years and above can also enter for free.

Where to get the tickets

Tickets are available at the Expo website and more than 2,500 authorised resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

