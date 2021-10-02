Expo 2020 Dubai: Brazilian biodiversity comes alive in Sustainability District

The pavilion uses 125 giant projectors to display video images of Brazilian forests, rivers, urban centres, food and culture

The Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a stunning representation of the country's efforts to conserve nature and protect the environment.

The 4,000-square-metre pavilion, which was built at an investment of $20 million, opened on Saturday in the presence of the country's vice-president Hamilton Mourão.

A stunning presentation of the Latin American country's biodiversity has been woven into its backbone.

“At a time of concern over environmental degradation and climate change, we wanted to weave in the message around our relentless efforts to conserve nature and protect the environment to our core propositions on culture, food, trade, travel and tourism and investments,” said Elias Martins, commissioner-general for Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai said.

Located in the Sustainability District, the pavilion blends engineering and aesthetics to provide an immersive experience to visitors.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will offer Brazil the opportunity to cement bilateral relations with a host of countries with which the country has trade and commercial relations. It is also significant that the Expo is taking place in the UAE, one of the biggest trade partners of Brazil for over a decade,” Martins said.

The pavilion uses 125 giant projectors to display video images of Brazilian forests, rivers, urban centres, food and culture on translucent membranes of the pavilion's interiors.

“Water and nature are prominent themes across the pavilion, made of natural materials, bringing the experience of Brazil's diverse biomes to Dubai. In order to augment and make the Brazilian water experience immersive and authentic, the pavilion has a walkable shallow water blade occupying half of its area,” authorities said.

“The next six months at the Expo will be very hectic for us as we roll out activities that will promote Brazil’s biodiversity, culture, tourism potential, cuisine and investment opportunities in one of the world’s leading sustainable countries,” said pavilion director Raphael Nascimento.

He said Brazil has a long line-up of activities at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will seek to highlight the different facades of the country to a large global audience.