Expo 2020 Dubai: Be at the forefront of climate change action this week

The Climate and Biodiversity Week is the first of 10 thematic weeks

Global thought leaders and decision-makers will gather at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday to discuss how to tackle two of the most serious threats facing our planet: climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Climate and Biodiversity Week is the first of the 10 thematic weeks Expo will hold under its People and Planet Programme that aims to spotlight some of the most pressing global issues to draw global attention and urge collective action and policy decisions.

The week will see a series of events and conferences held across the site, including the World Majlis session.

The World Majlis is a series of 52 conversations that offers its own special version of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, creating a forum built around one key instrument: the power of conversation.

Notable figures attending the Climate and Biodiversity World Majlis include Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives; Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and Khalid Abuleif, Chief Negotiator for Climate Agreements, Ministry of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Over the course of the week, key topics will be covered, such as developing a legal status for nature, the state of climate negotiations today, and the Earthshot Prize — one of the most prestigious environment prizes in the world, designed to incentivise change in the next 10 years. The year will be announced on October 17.

The country pavilions at Expo will also hold special events and take visitors on a fascinating and thought-provoking journey, highlighting the need for individual action to mitigate climate change impacts.

Aiming to empower millions of Expo 2020 visitors to take action, the People for Planet journey will encourage a rethink of the relationship between natural and man-made, raw materials and waste, and production and consumption, in exciting and promising ways.

These are some of the highlights visitors can check out

• At the Slovenia Pavilion, visitors learn how to become part of the solution in the areas of equitable development, nature conservation and technological advances.

• The net-zero energy, rainforest-inspired Singapore Pavilion explores our journey towards liveability and resilience in a pavilion whose self-sustaining ecosystem encourages people to foster stronger relationships between nature and the built environment.

• The New Zealand Pavilion empowers visitors to experience a true reflection of the Maori value of 'kaitiakitanga' (guardianship of the land) as they explore the oneness of people and the environment.

• At Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, the future of Earth hangs in the balance and there’s no Planet B. Become an agent of change as you wander beneath a forest and dive into the ocean, discovering innovative global projects that provide real-life solutions to help preserve our planet for future generations.

• The Mozambique Pavilion focuses on the nation’s promise to preserve its natural wonders for generations to come, offering visitors a time-spanning tour of its future, present and past. Visitors will be able to write a pledge to the environment as a final promise to respect nature for future generations.

• A captivating journey through the Maldives Pavilion highlights the Maldives’ unique natural environment and its people who are intrinsically linked with the sea, the pavilion promotes climate change awareness and sustainable practices to achieve a sustainable future.

• Taking visitors on a treasure hunt, the Seychelles Pavilion focuses on the steps being taken to safeguard the natural beauty and history of the nation’s islands and the opportunities to take part in their preservation. Find clues to a hidden treasure and discover art made from recycled materials, shedding light on the increasing problem of plastic pollution.

• Blend creative environmental ideas with real-life results at Campus Germany at the Germany Pavilion, exploring themed areas including The Energy Lab, The Future City Lab and The Biodiversity Lab.

• At the Tonga Pavilion, visitors will experience an unforgettable encounter with the environment that will turn them into advocates for Earth as they wander through a magical forest with motion-sensor flowers that bloom when people move.

• A spectacular way to end the journey, Expo 2020’s Nature Showcase takes place every evening at Al Wasl Plaza. Behold the rhythms of Earth and the pulsating force that emanates through all life, from a drop of water to the beating of a butterfly’s wing, in a stirring performance that encourages us all to find our balance in the natural world.