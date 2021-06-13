Expo 2020 Dubai: Austria pavilion to showcase Arab architecture

Its pavilion alone — which blends Arabic architecture with Austrian technologies — conveys a message of partnership.

With its Expo 2020 Dubai participation, Austria is preparing to show the Middle East — and the world — what it can offer as a strong, reliable partner, the country’s commissioner-general Beatrix Karl said on Sunday.

Designed by Viennese architectural firm querkraft, the uniquely shaped and sustainably constructed Austrian Pavilion comprises 38 geometrically arranged white cone towers inspired by traditional Arabian wind towers and made of precast concrete elements in varying heights.

“The eye-catching, sustainably planned pavilion combines traditional construction methods...with state-of-the-art technology, acting as an interactive showcase for Austria’s innovative strength and diversity — an experience for all the senses,” said Karl.

The exterior work on the pavilion is completed, with the interior work due to start in mid-July 2021.

Karl said the Expo would offer the opportunity to position Austria as a global innovation leader through digitalisation, digital transformation, and digital innovation.

“It also represents a unique opportunity to present our know-how and strengths in areas such as new technologies, education, e-government, life sciences, security systems, especially cyber-security and innovative transport solutions.” During the six-month Expo, the Austrian Pavilion will host a wide-ranging business programme to connect Austrian and Arabian Gulf businesses, with the aim of developing new trade and economic ties.

“We believe that this particular Expo will inspire change, showcase innovation, and help create a more sustainable future. Expo 2020 will serve as a world stage, for business, research institutions, academics and many more. Austria is keen to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said the official.

With the motto ‘Austria Makes Sense’, two permanent exhibitions will show a holistic concept that “impressively combines people, technology, and the environment”.

“Climate protection and technology go hand in hand here and complement each other,” said Karl.

In a temporary exhibition, 53 innovations that reflect Austrian inventiveness will be presented digitally and physically in the iLab, the knowledge platform inside the Austrian Pavilion.

iLab will operate in two phases, each with four cluster themes: Smart City, Circular Economy, Mobility, Digital Opportunities, Water Agriculture, New Materials, Health and Life Science, and Digital Security. It will host regular coding workshops for kids, too.

Visitors who wish to explore Austrian culture are in for a treat at the coffehouse called ‘Austrian Delight’, situated at the centre of the pavilion. Besides representing a sense of taste, it will stand as a symbol of Austrian hospitality, offering visitors the chance to catch up over coffee while enjoying some world-famous culinary delights from the country.

Over 100 events have already been planned for Austria’s Expo showcase — from cultural performances, B2B delegations, discussion, youth workshops, touristic events, and an Austrian Nation Day celebration November 19, just to name a few.

The Austrian National Day event will be attended by the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Austrian Minister of Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck and other top officials.

“There is a lot to discover at the Austrian Pavillon during Expo 2020, and I hope to welcome you all there starting from October 1,” said Karl.

