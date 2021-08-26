Expo 2020 Dubai: Australia to present 60,000 years of its history

A cloud-like canopy roofs its pavilion, signifying the Aussie culture that draws from 300 different ancestries

Inside a dark planetarium — as the dome screen illuminates in the serene calmness of an Australian sunrise — 60,000 years of history glide by your eyes. An awe-inspiring tale of Australian ingenuity and innovation unfolds under the theme ‘Blue Sky Dreaming.’

This is certainly an experience to look forward to at Australia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

A cloud-like canopy roofs its pavilion, signifying the Aussie culture that draws from 300 different ancestries. It is an assembly of powder-coated aluminium blades of varying lengths representing the multiculturalism of Australia.

ALSO READ>>> Singapore pavilion integrates nature within urban environments

Pakistan to showcase hidden treasures at its pavilion

During the night, a series of lights will illuminate the cloud — creating a dynamic display, mimicking the Australian skies.

As a cohesive form derived from many individual parts, the cloud symbolises the strength Australia draws from a society that is socially, culturally and intellectually mobile.

Occupying a 3,552sqm plot in the Mobility district, the pavilion will house an experience that will entertain and inspire visitors with Australian capabilities, aspirations and vision for the future.

From the WiFi to black box flight recorder and cochlear implants to vaccine for cervical cancer, the country will present its best at the world fair, said Justin McGowan, Commissioner-General of the Australia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Australia is an incredibly innovative and clever nation. We are bringing 3D-printed brain matter that is contributing to the healthcare sector. We are showcasing innovations in sustainability, agriculture…that the world may or may not be aware of. And we will bring all that to Expo 2020 Dubai,” said McGowan.

From the earliest histories to the modern day, the movement of people and ideas is embedded in Australia’s DNA. As one of the world’s most multicultural societies, the nation brings a powerful understanding of how the transfer of people, innovations and culture work together to build economies and enrich lives.

McGowan said the Expo has a strong part to play in the economic recovery and Australia is “keen on leveraging the platform to build on its business partnerships; diversifying its economy; and establishing new relations with a whole range of nations”.

Mounir Sankary, Consul and Trade Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner-General of the pavilion, said Australian firms have already secured more than $170 million worth of Expo business deals and contracts across the UAE.

“The UAE is Australia’s biggest investment partner in the Middle East and Africa region. UAE’s investment is Aus$12 billion. And Australia’s investment in the UAE is Aus$4 billion,” Sankary said. “Trade activities are focused on commercial exhibitions at Expo. The Australian focus is on technology, new energy, healthcare, food and agri-business, water management and infrastructure.”

anjana@khaleejtimes.com