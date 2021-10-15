Expo 2020 Dubai: Australia, Belgium and Thailand pavilion collaborate on exclusive meal

Here's an insider look at the platter served to a select group of guests at the Australian Pavilion

Who doesn’t enjoy a fancy sit-down meal with the most celebrated chefs preparing the most intricately carved meals that are a celebration of their personal journeys and an homage to their countries and their respective cultures? In a delightful culinary collaboration between Australian, Belgian and Thai pavilions, a flavorful platter of food was laid out for a select group of guests and dignitaries at the Australian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Called ‘A Taste of Mobility’ the event featured three tasteful and traditional dishes created by Australian chef Janine Booth, Thai chef Nun, Nutthanun Chutimajirattikorn and Belgian chef Bart Theolen each. It also was accompanied by live music and was attended by various dignitaries from Australian, Thailand and Belgian commissions.

Chef Janine Booth appeared in Top Chef in 2013 and has various restaurants across the world. Chef Nun Nutthanun Chutimajirattikorn had appeared in Masterchef Thailand Season 4. She was previously cabin crew, but her love and celebration of food took her to the top 16 in Masterchef Thailand. Guests were welcomed by a friendly koala mascot at the entrance, with whom everyone got to take pictures and videos.

The appetizer was a pink snapper crudo, a pretty concoction with watermelon, citrus, chili, celery heart and olive oil, prepared by Chef Janine Booth. The dish looked fresh and summery. There was also a vegan option available.

The main entrée was Australian lamb, khao pad sapparod, Thai fried rice with pineapple, prepared by Chef Nun. The lamb was perfectly cooked, and the rice had a burst of flavour with each bite. The pineapple cubes gave it more layers and worked perfectly with the deep flavours of the lamb curry.

The finale was prepared by Chef Bart Theolen from Belgium. It was a Belgian chocolate mousse with Brussels waffle with a Lotus Biscoff topping and cream. Soft yet crispy, the cream and raspberry on top provided the waffles with the perfect balance of sharp yet sweet flavours.

With some lovely music, pleasant chatter and fantastic food, the taste of mobility definitely is a testament to how great things happen when different cultures come together. Not only was it a trip around the world in just a few plates of food, it was also a learning experience as each chef delivered a short introduction to their dishes before it was served to the guests. There are many more exciting culinary updates that are going to be going on via the Expo 2020 Dubai experience.