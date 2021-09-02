Expo 2020 Dubai announces free tickets for school students
Pupils in the UAE can experience four curated educational journeys
School students in the UAE can experience four curated educational journeys of Expo 2020 Dubai for free, it was announced on Thursday.
The Expo School Programme booking system is now open to public and private schools throughout the country.
The Expo 2020 team said: “Each journey is a fun, immersive learning experience designed to inspire students of all ages to think critically, communicate effectively and grow intellectually. The four journeys – Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion – take place across Expo’s three vibrant Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), as well as through various pavilions celebrating the legacy and future of the UAE. Each journey delivers unique learning opportunities aligned with the UAE’s diverse school curricula.”
Alya Al Ali, vice-president, Expo School Programme, said it is imperative to empower students with the skills of the future, and engage them in conversations that will make a difference.
“Each of our four journeys offers students a meaningful, educational and fun experience. We aim to inspire them in an immersive and engaging environment where they can explore key drivers of future progress and discover the latest technologies and ideas being showcased across 200-plus pavilions. We encourage every school in the UAE to make the most of these free, fascinating learning opportunities at Expo 2020,” she said.
Reservations include entry to Expo 2020, express entry into thematic pavilions, as well as an identification band for students. Expo will also grant complimentary access for accompanying adults, “with different ratios, depending on the age group of the students”.
The six-month mega event is set to begin on October 1.
