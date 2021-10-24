Expo 2020 Dubai: Al Wasl Opera to premiere on December 16
Performance to feature more than 100 artists and musicians
Tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Opera, a cultural milestone that celebrates the UAE’s rich history, are now on sale directly from Dubai Opera. The show will be performed for its premiere run from December 16-19.
Produced in collaboration with Welsh National Opera (WNO), the performance features more than 100 artists and musicians and a production team of 70 professionals to combine the best global operatic talent, celebrating Expo 2020’s theme Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. Al Wasl Opera will be presented in English, with a runtime of 120 minutes, including one intermission.
Tickets start from Dh 300 and are available from the Dubai Opera website.
Composed by Mohammed Fairouz, co-authored and written by Maha Gargash, directed by Sir David Pountney and conducted by Justin Brown, Al Wasl translates as ‘the connection’ in English and is the old name for Dubai. The connection here implies international cooperation, with Al Wasl Opera showing how we must work together to channel Sustainability, one of Expo’s three subthemes.
>> Expo 2020: Dubai firm announces 2-day paid leave for employees
>> Dubai to celebrate Diwali with fireworks, special offers, Expo 2020 shows
Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, the executive director, Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner-General Office, said, “Expo 2020 Dubai is offering a landmark opera that supports the UAE’s thriving arts scene, and also reflects our country’s values of tolerance and cooperation, as well as our global sense of responsibility to each other and our planet.”
Mohammed Fairouz, composer, Al Wasl Opera, said, “Celebrating Expo 2020’s vision of collaboration, Al Wasl Opera brings together many people from a variety of artistic backgrounds in order to create one art form – and there’s nothing more universal than opera and theatre. If people can laugh and cry together, then anything is possible between them.”
Sir David Pountney, the director, Al Wasl Opera, said: “The story of Al Wasl begins in the desert, and we created a rather original way of depicting this desert in a metaphorical way. In the middle act, we are in the present, where there is a strong reference to the creation of the Burj Khalifa, and we move on into the future in the final act, where we are in pure fantasyland about what the future may or may not look like, depending on whether we make a commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.”
