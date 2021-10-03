Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghan pavilion remains empty, closed

Afghanistan's previous government said it would showcase a resilient country

When Khaleej Times visited Afghanistan's pavilion at the Expo's Opportunity District on Sunday, it looked empty — except for a few trees and plants. Some parts of the building appeared incomplete, and there were no officials present.

A security guard said it was yet to open to visitors and he had not seen anyone since the Expo’s opening.

Here's a look inside the building:

The pavilion was managed by the previous Afghan government, but after the Taliban takeover of the country recently, the fate of the pavilion is unclear.

In May this year, when the previous government was still in power, Afghan Consul-General in Dubai Masood Azizi told Khaleej Times that his war-ravaged country would showcase a resurgent, resilient Afghanistan at Expo 2020.

“We’ve come a long way in the past many years. Afghanistan of 2020 is not that of 1996. Our country pavilion will tell the story of hope, cooperation and opportunity,” he said.

There were plans to fly the country’s all-women robotics team to Dubai, as well as showcase Afghan carpets, saffron, precious metals, agricultural products and a good dose of the country’s authentic culture and heritage.

During the Expo opening ceremony, the flag of Afghanistan was on display.