Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghan pavilion remains empty, closed
Afghanistan's previous government said it would showcase a resilient country
When Khaleej Times visited Afghanistan's pavilion at the Expo's Opportunity District on Sunday, it looked empty — except for a few trees and plants. Some parts of the building appeared incomplete, and there were no officials present.
A security guard said it was yet to open to visitors and he had not seen anyone since the Expo’s opening.
Here's a look inside the building:
@khaleejtimes_official
##Afghanistan pavilion remains closed for visitors at ##Expo2020 ##Dubai ##UAE ##expo2020Dubaioriginal sound - Khaleej Times
The pavilion was managed by the previous Afghan government, but after the Taliban takeover of the country recently, the fate of the pavilion is unclear.
ALSO READ: Taliban envoy urges for UN acceptance
In May this year, when the previous government was still in power, Afghan Consul-General in Dubai Masood Azizi told Khaleej Times that his war-ravaged country would showcase a resurgent, resilient Afghanistan at Expo 2020.
“We’ve come a long way in the past many years. Afghanistan of 2020 is not that of 1996. Our country pavilion will tell the story of hope, cooperation and opportunity,” he said.
There were plans to fly the country’s all-women robotics team to Dubai, as well as showcase Afghan carpets, saffron, precious metals, agricultural products and a good dose of the country’s authentic culture and heritage.
During the Expo opening ceremony, the flag of Afghanistan was on display.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghan pavilion remains empty,...
Afghanistan's previous government said it would showcase a resilient... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Solar-powered vans start...
This type of e-vehicle is one of the first in the world. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 is an important platform to amplify...
The UAE Gender Balance Council launched its ‘Balance for... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Safety of workers is paramount,...
Over 247 million work hours have been completed since September 2015... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?