Expo 2020 Dubai: Address biases against women to create lasting empowerment, say leaders
To achieve change, an inclusive approach that involves boys and men must be also be taken, the experts said at a forum
European and global leaders gathered at a high-level forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai to discuss policy actions needed to unlock women’s potential.
The conversation brought together political, business and society leaders, who are bringing about positive change in their communities around the world, to highlight the multidimensional contributions of women to society.
Mona Ghanim Al-Marri, vice-president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: “Today, government leaders are more aware than ever that women’s economic empowerment and achieving gender balance are key to advancing sustained economies, progressing national development, and building prosperous societies.”
She added: “Based on our experience in the UAE, and specifically the UAE Gender Balance Council, we have worked on enhancing women’s economic rights through referring to global reports and understanding the best practices for women in the economy. We remain hopeful that with collective efforts and actions, we will continue to make important progress towards the empowerment of women across the globe.”
Meanwhile, Stella Ronner-Grubacic, EU ambassador for gender and diversity, said: “To achieve lasting change and advance women’ leadership in socio-economic and political decision-making, we need an inclusive and comprehensive approach, involving men and boys. We also need our own increased awareness that we want things to change and we need to start now”.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Women integral to saving the planet, say experts
>> UAE is best in region for women economic empowerment
Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE was also present at the high-level discussion.
Hind Alowais, vice-president of the international participants department at Expo 2020 Dubai said: “If the goal is true and irreversible gender equality, we need to move the wheels of culture, rewire our mindsets and address visible and invisible social norms and biases that hold women back.”
The event was held in partnership with the Embassies of Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the Commissariat General of Italy for Expo 2020 Dubai and UN Women and hosted at the Women’s pavilion by Expo 2020 Dubai in collaboration with Cartier.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Address biases against women to...
To achieve change, an inclusive approach that involves boys and men... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Dh4 million funding offered for...
UAE Space Agency launches competition seeking innovative solutions to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Legal sector must rethink vision after...
The Government of Dubai's Legal Affairs Department hosted a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE, Estonia expand space...
Meeting between two sides explores potential for greater... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw...
Find out who was the winner of UAE’s largest draw this week. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Finch relieved after Australia's...
Hazlewood the star as Australia prevail over South Africa READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed approves Hatta Master Development ...
Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international... READ MORE
-
News
EU hails UAE's efforts to strengthen human rights
Country's UNHRC membership shows increasing international presence,... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end