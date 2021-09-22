Expo 2020 Dubai: A glimpse into an art celebration of marine life in UAE
Hammour House will allow Expo visitors to be part of a global sustainability movement.
Hammour House — a one-of-a-kind community art project — on Wednesday offered a glimpse into its celebration of Emiratis' historic relationship with the sea at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.
The project — which has been in the making for the past two years despite Covid-19 challenges — is a stellar effort to bring together fisherfolk, scientists, artists, students and several UAE-based institutions at the showpiece event.
Hammour House will allow Expo visitors to be part of a global sustainability movement — by contributing to an 'ever-growing coral reef' sculpture, which will be made from recycled materials, creating an immersive experience of sustainability.
It will also showcase a gamut of visually striking and emotionally inspiring art installations at the mega event.
During the teaser on Wednesday, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined artists and the youth in a marine-themed art workshop.
Hammour House aims to display a vibrant tapestry depicting marine life, which has been created by thousands of pupils from the UAE using batik technique and sustainable dyes.
The Tapestry is presented as one of the three public installations that will be part of project. It was created by 118 schools, where 2,835 pupils took part and completed 608 artworks.
The show was curated by Ahmed Al Enezi, senior manager for arts and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Camille Despalle, head of programming for thejamjar, was the creative director.
A movement inspired by an ancient tale
The One Thousand and One Nights story of Abdullah the Fisherman and Abdullah the Merman is the inspiration behind Hammour House. The eponymous tale is about fishermen developing a friendship with the merman and learning about marine life. Soon, they begin to appreciate that fish are not only a source of food, but are organisms inextricably linked to the food chain.
Hammour House builds on the moral lesson from the ancient story by encouraging the community that everyone has a role to play in protecting marine life — including the orange spotted grouper hammour, one of the most overfished species in the UAE.
Dr Hayat Samsuddin, senior vice-president for arts and culture at Expo 2020, Dubai, explains the significance of the project.
The Hammour House teaser campaign builds up the excitement about the eagerly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai, with students of Centre for Musical Arts performing the 1986 chartbuster 'The Final Countdown'.
It was held at thejamjar, a 17-year-old arts organisation and community centre at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz-1, Dubai, which produced the artwork in collaboration with mural artist Steve Chambers and thousands of pupils from the UAE.
Abjad Designs, a Dubai-based interdisciplinary design studio, conducted the additional research.
The house's architectural marvel
When Hammour House opens to the world at Expo 2020 in a few days, one of the things visitors shouldn't miss is the sculpture called Hammour Fish by Australian artist Sue Ryan.
She created the sculpture from fishing nets that are either lost or abandoned at sea. It was an architectural marvel that will be unveiled only at the event.
Ryan used the nets retrieved by Australian Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers and conservation organisations from coastal areas in the Gulf of Carpentaria on Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.
She has collaborated with indigenous communities, conservation groups, fishermen and artists to create an engaging dialogue on poor fishing practices while reminding the beauty of marine life.
joydeep@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: A glimpse into an art...
Hammour House will allow Expo visitors to be part of a global... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How high Covid vaccination rates helped ease ...
Doctors urge government trust to help return to pre-pandemic normalcy READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Hear AR Rahman create magic with ...
50 female musicians from across the Arab world will accompany the... READ MORE
-
News
This Is Our Time singer Mayssa Karaa lifts lid on ...
Acclaimed Lebanese-American musician shares her excitement for the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
News
Inside the Burj Al Arab with 90-minute, butler-...
Visitors will hear the "untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai starts special clinics for 'long Covid-19'...
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
35 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes