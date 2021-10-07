Expo 2020 Dubai: 6-day paid leave announced for Ras Al Khaimah government employees

Governments of all emirates have announced special leave for employees to visit the world's greatest show.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed that Ras Al Khaimah government employees be granted a special 6-day paid leave, with the aim of giving them the opportunity to visit 'Expo 2020 Dubai'

Expo Dubai 2020: Up to 8-day paid leave for govt employees in UAE

The Ruler's directive reflects the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE to achieve the desired goals of hosting this global event, which are to enhance cultural and civilisational convergence in line with UAE's vision to build bridges of cooperation and build a better future for our future generations.