Expo 2020 Dubai: 411,768 ticketed visits recorded in first 10 days

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 11, 2021

(KT file)

5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1 and 10.

Expo 2020 Dubai saw a strong visitor turnout, despite the high temperature, with a total of 411,768 ticketed visits in the first ten days since the world's greatest show opened on October 1, organisers revealed on Monday.

The figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude participants, exhibitors and delegations. One in three visitors were tourists from abroad -- with visitors from 175 countries.

Sharing details about the visitor statistics at a press briefing held on Monday morning, officials said in the first 10 days alone, one in five visitors have visited more than once.

Three million people watched the opening ceremony live on Expo Virtual, the digital platform for the world fair, and another five million people visited Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1 and 10.

