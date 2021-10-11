Expo 2020 Dubai: 411,768 ticketed visits recorded in first 10 days
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1 and 10.
Expo 2020 Dubai saw a strong visitor turnout, despite the high temperature, with a total of 411,768 ticketed visits in the first ten days since the world's greatest show opened on October 1, organisers revealed on Monday.
The figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude participants, exhibitors and delegations. One in three visitors were tourists from abroad -- with visitors from 175 countries.
Sharing details about the visitor statistics at a press briefing held on Monday morning, officials said in the first 10 days alone, one in five visitors have visited more than once.
Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators who brought his book to life
Expo 2020: 18th century Holy Quran copy once owned by third US President arrives
Three million people watched the opening ceremony live on Expo Virtual, the digital platform for the world fair, and another five million people visited Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1 and 10.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices flat; 22K trades at Dh200 per...
Spot gold was trading at $1,755.34 per ounce, up 0.03 per cent at 9.... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Newborn giraffes to be released into largest ...
The Al Ain Zoo is preparing the young giraffes to be re-homed in the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury