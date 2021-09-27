Expo 2020 Dubai: 4 smart police stations for visitors
The SPS are open 24/7 and offer 45 smart services without human intervention in seven languages.
Four smart police stations (SPS) will serve Expo 2020 visitors, it was announced on Monday.
SPS operate 24/7 without the need for human intervention. The self-service stations are supported by smart and interactive technologies. The SPS are open 24/7 and offer 45 smart services without human intervention in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
Officers interact with the public via video-conferencing, if needed.
"The SPS are going to offer unmanned vital services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, in addition to other community-based services. To ensure the highest levels of community happiness, customers can also apply to obtain permits and certificates easily and conveniently without visiting traditional police stations," said Major-General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
