Expo 2020 Dubai: 200kg gold to be used in 'world's largest Holy Quran'

The Pakistani artist plans to complete the project by 2025

A Pakistani artist is well on his way to complete what he calls a first-of-its-kind project to cast the Holy Quran with gold and aluminium-plated words, part which will be displayed at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is one the biggest events to take place in the region. I consider it to be the perfect platform to showcase my creative work to millions of visitors over a period of six months,” says internationally renowned artist Shahid Rassam.

The award-winning artist, who is the Principal of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts in Karachi, is all praise for the wise and visionary leadership of the UAE for hosting the Expo despite the challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About his project, he said the Holy Quran has been inscribed on a high-quality canvas with aluminium and gold-plated letters for the first time in Islamic history.

Part of his creation is in line with the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of 'Creating Minds, Creating the Future’.

“Up until now, the Holy Book was written using only conventional methods — paper, cloth and animal skin. I took up the challenge to do something different and have succeeded in doing so," Rassam said.

The size of the 'world's largest Holy Quran' is 6.5ft by 8.5ft, excluding frame.

"I will be using about 200kg of gold and 2,000kg of aluminium to cast around 80,000 words on 550 pages. Each page will have 150 words," Rassam explained.

The artist informed that he plans to complete the project by 2025, after showcasing part of it at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"About 200 artists are working on the project. I have trained my students as well as a group of talented artists to work on different aspects of the world's largest Holy Quran," Rassam said.

Dr Faisal Ikram, President of Pakistan Association in Dubai, and Irfan Mustafa, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, were also present at the press conference to announce the details of project.

