Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 influencers unite to promote world fair
Meeting held at Expo site to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event
More than 100 social media influencers came together on Tuesday to discuss how they can promote Expo 2020 Dubai and its activities.
Organised by the Arab Social Media Influencers Club (ASMIC), an initiative of the Dubai Press Club, the event took place right at the Expo site.
.@DubaiPressClub hosts gathering for social media influencers and content creators ahead of the start of @expo2020dubai. More than 100 influencers attended the meeting at Expo 2020 site to discuss ways of promoting the mega event. https://t.co/uE9c2V5enK pic.twitter.com/nEo5V1flHh— (@DubaiPressClub) August 31, 2021
With only around 30 days to go before the launch of the world’s greatest show, the meeting sought to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region. A team from Expo 2020 Dubai also shared exclusive details with the participants.
The meeting was held in the presence of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid, director of the Dubai Press Club.
“We place our trust in you to communicate our message to the world, that the UAE and Dubai are ready to welcome everyone to join in the making of a new world and shape a better tomorrow for humanity,” said Al Hashimy.
“As this will be the first time an Arab country has hosted a World Expo, your role in introducing Arab and Islamic innovations to other nations is going to be of great importance.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 influencers unite to promote ...
Meeting held at Expo site to familiarise participants with the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel rules for flights to Dubai, Sharjah,...
The UAE started welcoming holders of tourist visas, entry permits and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
News
Get free cardio vascular consultations,...
Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel rules for flights to Dubai, Sharjah,...
The UAE started welcoming holders of tourist visas, entry permits and ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: Child entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid humiliation',... READ MORE
-
News
Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
The airline will operate flights on the new route three times a week... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla