Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 influencers unite to promote world fair

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 1, 2021
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid attended a gathering for social media influencers and content creators. Supplied photo

Meeting held at Expo site to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event


More than 100 social media influencers came together on Tuesday to discuss how they can promote Expo 2020 Dubai and its activities.

Organised by the Arab Social Media Influencers Club (ASMIC), an initiative of the Dubai Press Club, the event took place right at the Expo site.

With only around 30 days to go before the launch of the world’s greatest show, the meeting sought to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region. A team from Expo 2020 Dubai also shared exclusive details with the participants.

The meeting was held in the presence of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid, director of the Dubai Press Club.

“We place our trust in you to communicate our message to the world, that the UAE and Dubai are ready to welcome everyone to join in the making of a new world and shape a better tomorrow for humanity,” said Al Hashimy.

“As this will be the first time an Arab country has hosted a World Expo, your role in introducing Arab and Islamic innovations to other nations is going to be of great importance.”

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210809&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809236&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 