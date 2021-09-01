Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 influencers unite to promote world fair

Meeting held at Expo site to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event

More than 100 social media influencers came together on Tuesday to discuss how they can promote Expo 2020 Dubai and its activities.

Organised by the Arab Social Media Influencers Club (ASMIC), an initiative of the Dubai Press Club, the event took place right at the Expo site.

.@DubaiPressClub hosts gathering for social media influencers and content creators ahead of the start of @expo2020dubai. More than 100 influencers attended the meeting at Expo 2020 site to discuss ways of promoting the mega event. https://t.co/uE9c2V5enK pic.twitter.com/nEo5V1flHh — (@DubaiPressClub) August 31, 2021

With only around 30 days to go before the launch of the world’s greatest show, the meeting sought to familiarise participants with the importance of the mega event for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region. A team from Expo 2020 Dubai also shared exclusive details with the participants.

The meeting was held in the presence of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Maitha Buhumaid, director of the Dubai Press Club.

“We place our trust in you to communicate our message to the world, that the UAE and Dubai are ready to welcome everyone to join in the making of a new world and shape a better tomorrow for humanity,” said Al Hashimy.

“As this will be the first time an Arab country has hosted a World Expo, your role in introducing Arab and Islamic innovations to other nations is going to be of great importance.”

