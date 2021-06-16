Expo 2020: Denmark pavilion to showcase innovations in clean energy

More than 250 companies from Denmark have already registered for Expo 2020 Dubai and the numbers are expected to go up until October 1

The UAE’s innovative approach and consistent structural reforms have made it one of the most attractive places to do business for Danish companies, which will participate in big numbers at Expo 2020 Dubai, the country’s ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Green technology, clean energy transportation, urban living and innovation, will be some of the key features they will be showcasing. “Through Expo, the UAE is sending a signal that they are open for business. It is an important signal. And Danish companies will respond to that,” said the envoy.

The UAE’s handling of Covid-19 and approach to business have strengthened its reputation as an attractive hub, Mellbin added. “The UAE will show what is possible during a pandemic. I think this is as an ambitious country like mine. And we like that,” said the envoy.

“When I look at it, it (the UAE) came from nowhere to become a global airline hub; it came from nowhere to become a global transportation hub, and also a tourist hub. The construction industry is built on these three. That is a tremendous success for imaginative business thinking,” said the ambassador.

The envoy said that during the pandemic, the Expo will be the first major opportunity to bring businesses together. “As a hub to do business, there are strong selling points to come here. Denmark is very happy that the Expo has got a more commercial aspect to it. We are certainly looking at this as a platform to bring people and ideas together, but also trying to do that to shape new business opportunities and cross-border links.”

The Danish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase some of their innovations in clean energy and circular economy, and how it is working with the UAE to implement these ideas.

“This time, we are telling the green story and what Denmark does technologically on the green agenda and sustainability,” said Mellbin.

More than 30 per cent of Denmark’s energy needs come from renewables. Experts expect that number to touch 50 per cent by 2030. By 2050, Denmark aims to be 100 per cent independent of fossil fuels.

Some of the collaborations include improving the livability of urban spaces, improving clean energy transportation like cycling and improving indoor air quality in schools and offices.

“Denmark, compared to its size, has the highest degree of green exports, including energy-related technologies. The Expo is an opportunity to showcase these kinds of competencies and technologies to the world.”

Jens Lund, director of Denmark’s business pavilion, said the number of Danish companies likely to register for Expo 2020 are likely to be over 400.

“I very much believe that the greatest outcome of Expo will be showing the Danish ingenuity and innovation to the world. We have a massive eclectic mix of companies from green technology to water technology, food, food technology, satellites. We have everything under the sun.”

Denmark’s Expo pavilion will offer visitors an immersive experience. “We are looking forward to gathering people with different interests and backgrounds and converging their minds, ideas and interests,” the ambassador said.

