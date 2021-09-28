Explore Expo 2020 as a robot in new Dubai Police game
Players can solve challenges and race spacecraft in the adventure game
The Dubai Police have launched a game modelled after the Expo 2020 event that lets players experience the world fair through the eyes of a robot.
A description of the game on the Apple store says it has recreated the site “in a highly detailed 3D environment”.
Called ‘Expo 2020 Adventures’, the game was developed by Emirati cadres at the Virtual Technology Centre in Dubai Police.
Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the game can be played in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Chinese.
It will enhance awareness about the mega event that begins on October 1.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai Police launch new game to raise awareness against Covid-19
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: 4 smart police stations for visitors
The officer said the game helps players learn about the wonders of the Expo by taking on challenges and solving puzzles. They can also take part in spacecraft races and virtually visit a Dubai Police Smart Police Station.
Games launched by the Dubai Police in the past have proven to be very popular, clocking over 33.7 million downloads across various platforms.
