Etisalat rolls out free passes, special offers for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors
Etisalat is offering complimentary multi-day passes and other free benefits worth up to Dh1,800 for new eLife customers.
Etisalat on Thursday announced the launch of a wide range of special Expo 2020 Dubai offers and benefits, enabling visitors and residents to stay connected on the world's fastest mobile network as well as experience the best of TV entertainment and superfast broadband speeds.
Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer, Etisalat, said: "We are delighted to introduce a host of offers and benefits such as loads of data and voice minutes, free double data and bill discounts, enhanced TV content and incredible home internet speeds, along with complimentary passes to Expo 2020 Dubai, the biggest cultural gathering in the world. At Etisalat, we are committed to provide top-notch benefits and are continuously innovating and evaluating ways to introduce best-in-value propositions to all our customer segments."
Visitor Line Premium and Visitor Line Premium+ plans offer a one-day Expo pass and one multi-day Expo pass, respectively. A Visitor Line Premium (Dh125) plan comes with 6GB data, 120 flexible minutes, five hours of free WiFi, Dh100 off Careem taxis, and instant access to Smiles 'Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1' vouchers. A Visitor Line Premium+ (Dh200) plan provides 22.5GB data, 525 flexible minutes, 30 hours of free WiFI, and the same Careem and Smiles benefits.
Customers migrating to Etisalat's latest Freedom plans - New Freedom starting from Plan200 and Emirati Freedom - will get double data for three months and a bill discount of up to Dh225. Customers signing up online will avail complimentary one-day, multi-day or season passes based on their selected plan.
New eLife customers who sign up online are also in for a treat. Etisalat is offering complimentary multi-day passes and other free benefits worth up to Dh1,800. These benefits include free speed boost of 250Mbps, free premium TV packs for three months, and free installation, among others.
Etisalat is Expo 2020’s Official Telecommunications and Digital Services Premier Partner. It has built a dedicated modern network for Expo 2020 Dubai to meet its requirements and provide telecom services for the visitors throughout the six-month event. With a fiber network extended to every corner of the site, Expo 2020 Dubai visitors will experience seamless uninterrupted services with best-in-class download and upload speeds, high-quality content and minimal latency.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Etisalat rolls out free passes, special offers...
Etisalat is offering complimentary multi-day passes and other free... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Agreement to facilitate hiring of Ugandan...
Protecting the workers' rights and welfare are the biggest priorities READ MORE
-
Mental Health
World Mental Health Day: When is the right time...
Examining the psychological challenges Covid-19 has thrown into our... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free tickets for nannies,...
All they need to do is present a copy of their residence visa READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Daily cases hit 18-month low
Doctors share how the UAE deployed emergency response on a war... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 expats bag over Dh100,000 each at raffle
The winners said the prize money will help fulfil their longstanding... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?