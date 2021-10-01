East and West meet in Dubai, says Sheikh Mohammed as he visits Expo 2020 on day 1

UAE Vice-President among the first visitors to site as the world fair opens on Friday

The UAE Vice-President was among the first visitors to the Expo 2020 site as the world fair opened on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was pictured at multiple pavilions, including the UAE:

This is at the China Pavilion:

And here, Sheikh Mohammed is seen at the Kazakhstan Pavilion:

In one of the photos, he is seen being driven around the site in a golf cart by his son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai:

UAE leaders welcome world

Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were present at the star-studded opening ceremony of the Expo on Thursday night.

Participants from 192 countries have converged on Dubai for the mega global event, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had said: "Today, the UAE starts another chapter in its journey to the future with a new sense of purpose. It is a journey full of exciting possibilities where new dreams and ambitions can be realised. The UAE has shown the world that it always embraces challenges, and that it is capable of emerging stronger from crises by creating new opportunities for growth and development.

"Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the best of human accomplishment and excellence. Connecting minds across the world, the event brings countries, cultures and institutions together to share groundbreaking ideas and build bridges of understanding. It offers a platform to forge a united worldwide effort to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all of mankind.”

He said Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a strong impetus to the world’s post-pandemic recovery. "It will generate fresh insights on how we can combine our capabilities and work together as one global community for the greater good of humanity.

"Expo 2020 reflects the UAE’s inclusive culture, which brings together the whole globe in one nation. Today, the world has gathered here to offer the best of what they have, and in return, we will offer the best of what we have. We are committed to deliver the most exceptional Expo the world has ever seen," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the UAE is delighted to welcome people from across the world.

"Bringing together participants from 192 countries, this global event reflects the ethos of this land, which has always been a meeting point for diverse civilizations and cultures – a land that has upheld the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence throughout its history," he said.

"The holding of the event for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region is a testament to the rapid strides the UAE has made in various spheres of life and the commitment it has shown to building global collaboration.

"The driving force behind the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 is a visionary leader with indomitable will, my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who has worked tirelessly to inspire and unite national teams to deliver an outstanding event that is a source of joy and pride for the people of the UAE.”